The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,677. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

