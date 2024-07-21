The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.59

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.59 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.98 ($0.52). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 3,330 shares traded.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £15.96 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Brighton Pier Group news, insider Anne Martin purchased 10,821 shares of The Brighton Pier Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,314.94). Corporate insiders own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

