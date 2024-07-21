The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,424,063.97 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,730,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,513,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

