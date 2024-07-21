The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

