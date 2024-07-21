The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,096 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

