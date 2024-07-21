The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Shares of PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

