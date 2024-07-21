Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $478.18 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00043680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,620,999,115 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

