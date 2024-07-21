Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $482.04 million and $5.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00046999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,621,247,839 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

