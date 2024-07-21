TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 320,434 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,434 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
