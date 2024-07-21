TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.03 and its 200 day moving average is $529.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $569.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

