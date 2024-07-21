TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.54. 6,508,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,179. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

