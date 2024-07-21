TIAA Trust National Association Buys 17,913 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $245.45. 781,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.60 and a 200-day moving average of $255.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

