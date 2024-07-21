TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,111. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

