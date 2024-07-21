TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

