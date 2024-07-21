TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.