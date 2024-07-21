TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

