TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $38.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $456.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

