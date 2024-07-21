TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.21 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.13. 1,723,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,978. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

