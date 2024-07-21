TIAA Trust National Association Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

