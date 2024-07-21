TIAA Trust National Association Has $551,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,497,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

