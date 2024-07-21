TIAA Trust National Association Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.75. 3,485,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.