TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,189.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,967.25. 160,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,349. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,882.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,673.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

