TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 326 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $378.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.