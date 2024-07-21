TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 5,443 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. 1,934,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

