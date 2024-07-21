TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

