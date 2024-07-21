TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 800 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,017,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 30,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

