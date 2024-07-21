TIAA Trust National Association Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.