TIAA Trust National Association Sells 306 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.