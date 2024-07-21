TIAA Trust National Association Sells 365 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

