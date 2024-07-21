TIAA Trust National Association Sells 372 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $636.56. 1,056,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

