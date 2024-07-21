TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,827 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208,204. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

