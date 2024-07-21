TIAA Trust National Association Sells 5,488 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 46,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,632. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

