Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,295 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,362,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,956. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.