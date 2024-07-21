Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.64. 1,921,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

