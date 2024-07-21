Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $276.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

