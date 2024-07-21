Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $552,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,120 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 4,194,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

