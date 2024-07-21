Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.86. 2,271,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.