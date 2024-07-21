Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.