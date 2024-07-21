Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 890 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,706. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

