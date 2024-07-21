Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,656 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Plexus stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

