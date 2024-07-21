Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

