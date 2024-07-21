Towercrest Capital Management Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,609,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,337,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $79.66. 138,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,068. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.24.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

