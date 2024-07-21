Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after buying an additional 604,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.