Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,319. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

