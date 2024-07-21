Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.