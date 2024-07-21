Truist Financial Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.66.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 0.7 %

DKNG opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,583,546 shares of company stock valued at $63,461,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.