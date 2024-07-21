Truist Financial Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $81.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

HXL stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 121,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

