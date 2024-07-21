Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.68 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.