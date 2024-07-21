Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $594,000 Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $26,419,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

