U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Buys $449,900.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.